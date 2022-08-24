Gogol Bordello Play Secret Gig For Ukrainian Soldiers In Ukraine

Home News Roy Lott August 24th, 2022 - 6:53 PM

Much in the style of U2, Ukrainian singer Gogol Bordello played a secret show last week for Ukrainian soldiers at a secret location in his home country. Vice World News was able to capture the performance as well as speak with the frontman Eugene Hutz.

“We had an opportunity to support our fighters, defenders, border guards and some refugees with our band — [to] support musically, morally, spiritually,” he said. “Music remains to be a very serious force … a very serious weapon of defense for people for whom burning out and getting tired of war is not an option. People of Ukraine are standing their ground, protecting European values [and] democracy. Everything that you grew to enjoy is under attack right now in Ukraine.”

It was also revealed that Bordello has organized more benefit shows to aid victims of the war in Ukraine and is donating a share of its touring income to the Razom For Ukraine organization. The Ukrainian-run non-profit organization has raised millions to aid war victims.

“If you feel you want to participate in saving lives of Ukrainian people who are defending their peace and their motherland, please donate to Razom For Ukraine,” he adds.

His eighth record Solidaritine will be released on September 16 via Casa Gogol/Cooking Vinyl. The album features their latest single“Take Only What You Can Carry,” featuring the Ukrainian Pop band KAZKA. A North American tour will begin in October in support of the album. Tickets for the shows are on sale now.