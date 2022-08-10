Tejon Street Corner Thieves Share Dynamic New Music Video For “Demons”

Home News Federico Cardenas August 10th, 2022 - 10:08 PM

The alternative folk-bluegrass outfit Tejon Street Corner Thieves have shared a new music video for their track “Demons.” The track comes off of the Colorado Springs-based act’s latest album, Thick As Thieves, released in May of 2022.

The new music video, Directed by Kevin Zinger and produced by Peter Lemonjello and Elmer Fudd Gantry, shows the outlaw-blues act facing the skeletons in their closet, playing their instruments in open fields and grave sites, surrounded by traditional imagery related to death. An energetic and fast-paced thrill ride, “Demons” shows off Tejon Street Corner Thieves at their strongest, with catchy guitars and banjos supporting the powerful growling hooks of singer and banjo player Connor O’Neal. The video was filmed in Scottish Romania by Josh Serrano and John Coctostan.

O’Neal, speaking more on the literal meaning of the track, has desceibed “Demons” as being about “about battling addiction,” going on to explain that “The literal demons in the song are representative of drugs and drinking. Those dem ons will eventually catch up to you if you don’t fight them.” Watch the official music video for “Demons” via YouTube below.

Tejon Street Corner Thieves are currently on tour in support of The Dead South and Lucero. Thick As Thieves acts as a follow-up to the band’s previous project, Stolen Goods.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer