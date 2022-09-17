Little Dragon & JID Team Up On Collaborative New Single “Stay”

Home News Gracie Chunes September 17th, 2022 - 12:34 PM

On Friday, September 16, the Swedish band Little Dragon released their latest single “Stay,” in collaboration with JID. The first song on the bands latest EP Opening The Door, released via Ninja Tune, “Stay” is a light and frisky team-up with JID, who sings a little and then raps a little on the song, and he seems perfectly at home.

“Stay” has a synth-aesthetic sound, with lyrics about being there for someone and wanting them to stay. Little Dragon have never fit into any particular genre. Their sound is frisky and playful and funky, and it mixes up pop and jazz and indie rock and R&B in intuitive ways. As a result, the band can collaborate with just about anyone, and it won’t feel forced or clumsy. Little Dragon explain how the collaboration came to be: “We found out JID was a fan of our music and so started listening to his. The feeling quickly became mutual. His writing and singing is so sharp and creative we had to ask him to be on a track!” (Stereogum)

Stream “Stay” here.

Stream Opening The Door here.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela