Little Dragon Announces New EP Opening The Door For September 2022 Release, Share New Single “Frisco”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 11th, 2022 - 1:23 PM

Swedish electronic music band Little Dragon has just announced their forthcoming EP Opening The Door for release on September 16 via Ninja Tune. The EP is set to feature collaborations with Georgia-based rapper JID and fellow Swedish musician Stefan Sandberg. The band has also shared their newest single “Frisco.”

The single is said to be about “renewal, letting out your full potential and moving with the wave of change and life.” The soft, melodic vocals paired with the bouncy minimalistic electronics creates a replay-worthy track that is sure to be included on playlists internationally.

The band is currently on tour supporting Leon Bridges across the U.S. and Canada. They are scheduled to perform tonight (August 11) in Washington, D.C. at The Anthem. They will be traveling through Pennsylvania, Maine, Massachusetts and New York before briefly stopping off in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Scotiabank Arena on August 20. The band will then return to the U.S. with performances in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Oregon, Washington and California. They will close out the trek with a show in Santa Barbara at the Santa Barbara Bowl on September 8.

Opening The Door Tracklisting

1. Stay (feat. JID)

2. Frisco

3. Peace (feat. Stefan Sandberg)

Little Dragon Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates Supporting Leon Bridges

8/11 – Washington DC – The Anthem

8/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann

8/14 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

8/16 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

8/17 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

8/18 – New York City, NY- Forest Hills Stadium

8/20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

8/21 – Columbus, OH – Express Live Outdoor Ampitheater

8/22 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic Theater

8/24 – Chicago, IL – Univ of IL at Credit Union 1 Arena

8/25 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

8/26 – Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Cove

8/29 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – Theater of the Clouds

8/30 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Ampitheater

8/31 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Ampitheater

9/4 – Napa, CA – Oxbow Commons

9/7 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theater

9/8 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Photo Credit: Owen Ela