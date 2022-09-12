Paramore Tease New Music With Song Snippet & Curious Schedule

Home News Skyy Rincon September 12th, 2022 - 2:36 PM

According to NME, Tennessee based alternative rock band Paramore has been teasing their musical return with the release of a snippet of a new song as well as an enigmatic schedule. Drastic changes to their social media profiles have also left fans wondering what’s to come next.

Members of the band have changed their profile pictures to an updated set of press photos featuring their faces pressed against a window. Their website is also completely blank except for a mysterious schedule that includes various dates in September with cryptic descriptions listed. On the group’s recently made Discord page, they posted a brief excerpt of a song believed to be titled “wr0ng.” Listen to the snippet below.

PARAMORE POSTED THIS IN THE DISCORD I’M GONNA THROW UP pic.twitter.com/ArToG2SJvk — M 🥀 (@NeonCrutches) September 8, 2022

In August, frontwoman Hayley Williams commented on the band’s next album, including the musical influence behind the record’s sound, naming Bloc Party as their “number one reference.” Paramore recently announced the addition of two new tour dates in Los Angeles including one show set for October 20 at The Wiltern and the other show at The Belasco on October 27.

Their kick off show is scheduled to take place in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Theater on October 2. They will then travel through Utah, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Kansas and Nevada before visiting Toronto, Ontario at The History on November 7. Returning to the U.S., they will perform in Illinois, Ohio, Georgia and Florida before paying a visit to Mexico City at the Corona Capital Festival on November 19. They have also been included on other music festival lineups this year including When We Were Young and Austin City Limits alongside Bring Me The Horizon, Car Seat Headrest, Taking Back Sunday, Red Hot Chili Peppers and many more.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi