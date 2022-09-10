Willow Debuts New Song & Video “curious/furious”; CopingMechanism Out September 23

Home News Rhea Mursalin September 10th, 2022 - 1:01 PM

Willow has shared her brand new single, “curious/furious” which is said to give a glimpse into the sounds that can be expected from her up and coming studio album, Coping Mechanism – out September 23.

Visuals were also released for “curious/furious” that feature a slow, hazy zoom toward Willow’s face as she sings along to the song as a myriad of colors are reflected on her face. Watch the official ‘visual’ video for “curious/furious” here:

The singer, popularly known for her hit song, t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat Travis Barker, is following up on her well received album lately, I feel Everything which was released last year.

Fresh off her North American tour where she was accompanied by Machine Gun Kelly, Willow is set to perform at this year’s Firefly Festival and the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 22nd and 24th respectively. She will also be performing at the Grammy Museum on September 26th.

Coping Mechanism Cover Art

CopingMechanism’s tracklist is yet to be revealed, but it is now available for pre-order and pre-save on CD and cassette.

Photo Credit: Dianna Trippe

