WILLOW Unveils Soaring New Single “maybe it’s my fault”

Willow Smith, known as her stage name WILLOW, took over the world with her iconic hit “Wait A Minute”, a story about a woman trying to convince her lover to “Wait for her”; be patient while they go through the troubles and hardships of a typical relationship. The track became a hit for pop fans alike. Now, she’s back with rock in her blood, as “maybe it’s my fault” adds to her new rock and roll era along with her collaboration with rock band blink-182’s Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly in 2022.

Along with the new track, WILLOW released a new music video to go along with it. The song is about WILLOW seeking a girl she likes, not knowing that the rose-colored glasses are hiding the red flags, until it’s too late. The singer talks about the emotional weight, along with her mental battles of self hatred and doubt “maybe it’s my fault” versus trying to make ends “I don’t know how I can forgive you.” The music video perfectly replicates WILLOW’s rage, with her jamming to the guitar, to her mental breakdown in the end of the song.

According to LoudWire, WILLOW dives into the meaning of the song in a press release, “It’s all too often in tender emotional states we try to blame our hurts on other people. Even though none of us are perfect, in some capacity it’s us who allow ourselves to get into situations that don’t serve our highest purpose.”