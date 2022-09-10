Nightwish’s Floor Jansen Releases Music Video For New Solo Song “Me Without You”

Home News Gracie Chunes September 10th, 2022 - 10:51 AM

Dutch powerhouse singer Floor Jansen, frontwoman in the multi-million selling and internationally successful symphonic metal band Nightwish, has released the official music video for her third solo single “Me Without You,” via ADA, the division of Warner Music Group dedicated to independent label and artist distribution.

The music video features Jansen performing “Me Without You” with lyrics appearing on the screen as she sings. When asked in an interview if she is planning to eventually release a full-length solo album, Jansen said: “There are a lot more songs ready. There’s not an album ready, but also because it would make no sense to have one.”

Jansen performed live with Nightwish for the first time on October 1, 2012 at Showbox Sodo in Seattle, Washington following the abrupt departure of the band’s lead singer of five years, Anette Olzon. Jansen officially joined Nightwish in 2013. Jansen has toured extensively with the band and appeared on three of Nightwish’s live albums Showtime, Storytime, Vehicle Of Spirit and Decades: Live In Buenos Aires. (Blabbermouth)

Stream “Me Without You” here.