Nightwish Announce North American Leg Of HVMAN. :||: NATURE 2022 World Tour With Special Guest Beast In Black

Nightwish have finally announced their North American leg of their “HVMAN. :||: NATURE.” world tour 2022. The band will be joined by Battle Beast on the 10-date tour, which will kick off on May 6th in Montreal with dates in New York, Chicago, and Denver before concluding in Los Angeles for two back-to-back shows at The Wiltem on May 20th and 21st.

A different year. More shows. See you in May 2022 w/ Beast in Black!! 🇺🇸 🇨🇦

The tour is for Nightwish’s latest album HUMAN. :II: NATURE., which was released on April 10, 2020, which therockpit.net reviewed: “Lyrical content is as always with Nightwish, taken to a new extreme, the album grapples with humanity versus nature, humanistic and technological integrations and clashes whilst art is apparent within all. Each word being placed with precision to create a narrative to the theme within the song.”

HUMAN. :II: NATURE. Tour Dates:

5/04/2022 History, Toronto, ON CANADA

5/06/2022 Mtelus – Montreal, QC CANADA

5/07/2022 Tsongas Arena – Lowell, MA

5/08/2022 Terminal 5 – New York, NY

5/10/2022 The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD

5/12/2022 Radius – Chicago, IL

5/13/2022 The Fillmore – St. Paul, MN

5/15/2022 Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

5/18/2022 The Warfield – San Francisco, CA

5/20/2022 The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

5/21/2022 The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA