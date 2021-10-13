mxdwn Music

Nightwish Announce North American Leg Of HVMAN. :||: NATURE 2022 World Tour With Special Guest Beast In Black

October 13th, 2021 - 8:02 PM

Nightwish have finally announced their North American leg of their “HVMAN. :||: NATURE.” world tour 2022. The band will be joined by Battle Beast on the 10-date tour, which will kick off on May 6th in Montreal with dates in New York, Chicago, and Denver before concluding in Los Angeles for two back-to-back shows at The Wiltem on May 20th and 21st.

The tour is for Nightwish’s latest album HUMAN. :II: NATURE., which was released on April 10, 2020, which therockpit.net reviewed: “Lyrical content is as always with Nightwish, taken to a new extreme, the album grapples with humanity versus nature, humanistic and technological integrations and clashes whilst art is apparent within all. Each word being placed with precision to create a narrative to the theme within the song.”

 

HUMAN. :II: NATURE. Tour Dates:

5/04/2022  History, Toronto, ON CANADA
5/06/2022  Mtelus – Montreal, QC CANADA
5/07/2022  Tsongas Arena – Lowell, MA
5/08/2022  Terminal 5 – New York, NY
5/10/2022  The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD
5/12/2022  Radius – Chicago, IL
5/13/2022  The Fillmore – St. Paul, MN
5/15/2022  Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO
5/18/2022  The Warfield – San Francisco, CA
5/20/2022  The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA
5/21/2022  The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

