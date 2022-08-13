Nightwish’s Floor Jansen Joins Avantasia On New Song “Misplaced Among The Angels”

Home News Finneas Gregory August 13th, 2022 - 2:13 PM

Legendary metal band Avantasia recently released a brand new single, “Misplaced Among The Angels,” featuring the lead singer of Nightwish, Floor Jansen. According to an article on Blabbermouth, “Misplaced Among The Angels” is off of Avantasia’s highly anticipated ninth album, A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society, which is due to release on October 21, 2022, and is Avantasia’s first new album in three years, since 2019’s Moonglow.

“Misplaced Among The Angels” is available to stream on most major music streaming platforms. Additionally, a beautifully animated lyric video is available to watch on Youtube, where it has amassed nearly half a million views and 11,000 likes since being uploaded last Tuesday, August 9.

Musically, “Misplaced Among The Angels” is incredibly impressive. The driving guitars and heavy drums of the track, combined with the incredible vocals from lead singer Tobias Sammet and Jansen, create an astounding listening experience that is distinct from many other songs in the genre.

Sammet discussed his thoughts on his recent collaboration with Jansen in an interview, stating: “‘Misplaced Among The Angels’ was already finished when I asked Floor to contribute to the song. She said she could imagine singing it, although she wasn’t 100% sure in the beginning if the lower range passages would suit her rather higher range singing style. But without further ado, she gave it a shot and she delivered unbelievably. Sammet continues: “I personally think that “Misplaced Among The Angels”, complete with Floor’s strong voice, is one of the best ballads of my entire career.”

Overall, fans of Avantasia and Nightwish are sure to enjoy this incredible new single, “Misplaced Among The Angels,” and are likely anxiously awaiting the October 21 release of A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society.