Hercules & Love Affair Teams with ANOHNI and Release Techy Poppin New Single “One”

Hercules and Love Affair will release their first album in five years with their newest album dropping In Amber on June 17 via BMG. Their new single “One” recently dropped. The statement released alongside the single notes, ““One” rides in on a wave of tribal beats as ANOHNI’s singular, cinematic vocals urgently call upon ancient Pagan forces in the universe to rise up against the patriarchy and renew.”

“Anohni and I wrote this song with the hope of further empowering young trans, queer and feminine spirits,” Andy Butler notes. “The lyrics speak of being othered, cast out, and voice the incisive clarity that children often have in such circumstances, their accursed magic. The song speaks to the ascent of the child spirit in the face of such adversity, recognizing an integration of their experience as whole embodied and fortunate beings. The choruses speak of Nature, now Destroyer, asserting Her rights as the sole authorship of creation. Anohni embraces the volatile power of Nature as a symbolic resource of power that queers and witches have often felt aligned with. The microcosm reflects the macrocosm, and queer and feminine people are called upon to rise up “Rise up… seek your truth… remember, no more dying” in the likeness of Nature, Herself maligned by patriarchal forces. as she emerges in full possession of her wrath, forging a brutal renewal.”

The full song can be listened to below. The album In Amber is set to release on June 17, preorders available now.