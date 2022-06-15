Hercules & Love Affair Unveil Emotive New Single “Dissociation”

Home News Federico Cardenas June 15th, 2022 - 8:14 PM

The Andy Butler-led art-dance act Hercules & Love Affair has dropped a new single titled “Dissociation.” The track comes off of the group’s upcoming album, In Amber, set to drop later this week on June 17. The project is available for pre-order here.

This latest offering from Hercules & Love Affair features the vocals of Icelandic musician Elin Ey. Ey’s voice is supported by a hypnotic and ethereal orchestral and electronic arrangement along with simple and minimalist drum work sprinkled throughout. The instrumentation remains very sparse throughout much of the track, building up to louder and more crowded moments, especially toward the end of the track. As the track reaches its conclusion, we start to hear a less electronically focused soundscape as more traditional orchestral instruments are emphasized.

Hercules’ Andy Butler described the new track as speaking to “to the fatigue I have felt brought on by the both the distortion of self and simultaneous fracturing of a coherent, shared, real-time experience of life that technology and specifically, the insidious personal interjection of social media into our lives has produced. Sung by the delicately emotive voice of Elin Ey, the detachment and increasingly programmed self doubt and mistrust of what we see and read has created a collective need to ‘dissociate’ on some level. As I chime in the chorus, “I am here, I am here, reel me in, reel me in”, the possibility of human intervention seems possible and incredibly comforting.”

Listen to “Dissociation” via YouTube below.

“Dissociation” follows the Hercules and Love Affair’s previous singles off of In Amber, “Poisonous Storytelling” and “One.”