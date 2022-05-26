The Afghan Whigs Cancel Brooklyn Show After Band Member Tests Positive for COVID

The Afghan Whigs have canceled the finale of their spring tour, set to take place at the NYC show at Music Hall of Williamsburg, due to one of the band members testing positive for COVID-19. This comes as a disappointment to many fans and the band expects the May 25 finale to close out the show in the best possible way.
“Due to a member of our band testing positive for Covid this morning, we sadly have to cancel tonight’s show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg,” a statement from the band read. “All tickets for this show will now be valid for our upcoming show at Brooklyn Steel on September 15th. If you cannot attend that show, you may request a refund at your point of purchase. We’re very sorry not to be seeing you all this evening, but look forward to seeing you in the fall.”
Their next show will take place on September 15, part of their fall tour, with tickets on sale now.
THE AFGHAN WHIGS: 2022 TOUR, as noted by Brooklyn Vegan.
06/01 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater *
06/17 Vitoria, ES Azkena Rock Festival
07/23 Brighton, UK Concorde 2
07/24 Suffolk, UK Latitude Festival
07/26 Frankfurt, Germany Batschkapp
07/28 Vienna, Austria Flex
07/29 Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna Music Bar
07/30 Berlin, Germany Metropol
08/01 Oslo, Norway Parkteatret Scene
08/02 Stockholm, Sweden Debaser
08/03 Copenhagen, Denmark Amager Bio
08/05 Hamburg, Germany Uebel & Gefährlich (Half House)
08/06 Nijmegen, Netherlands Roosje Live In Park @ Openluchttheater Goffert
08/08 Stuttgart, Germany Im Wizemann
08/09 Cologne, Germany Luxor
08/10 Lokeren, Belgium Lokersee Feesten
09/09 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café
09/10 Chicago, IL Metro
09/11 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts
09/12 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall
09/14 Washington, D.C. 9:30 Club
09/15 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
09/16 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
09/17 Boston, MA Paradise
09/20 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theatre
09/21 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle
09/22 Birmingham, AL Saturn
09/24 New Orleans, LA One Eyed Jacks
09/28 Austin, TX Mohawk
09/29 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
10/01 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
10/02 Salt Lake City, UT The Commonwealth Room
10/05 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
10/06 Seattle, WA The Showbox
10/08 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom
10/11 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole
10/12 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theatre
10/22 Madrid, Spain Teatro Barceló
10/23 Barcelona, Spain Apolo 2
10/25 Milan, Italy Santeria
10/26 Rome, Italy Largo
10/28 Munich, Germany Freiheitshalle
10/29 Zurich, Switzerland Bogen F
10/30 Luxembourg Den Atelier
11/01 Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso
11/02 Antwerp, Belgium De Roma
11/04 Manchester, UK Cathedral
11/05 Glasgow, UK St. Lukes
11/06 London, UK KOKO
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat