The Afghan Whigs Cancel Brooklyn Show After Band Member Tests Positive for COVID

The Afghan Whigs have canceled the finale of their spring tour, set to take place at the NYC show at Music Hall of Williamsburg, due to one of the band members testing positive for COVID-19. This comes as a disappointment to many fans and the band expects the May 25 finale to close out the show in the best possible way.

“Due to a member of our band testing positive for Covid this morning, we sadly have to cancel tonight’s show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg,” a statement from the band read. “All tickets for this show will now be valid for our upcoming show at Brooklyn Steel on September 15th. If you cannot attend that show, you may request a refund at your point of purchase. We’re very sorry not to be seeing you all this evening, but look forward to seeing you in the fall.”

Their next show will take place on September 15, part of their fall tour, with tickets on sale now.

THE AFGHAN WHIGS: 2022 TOUR, as noted by Brooklyn Vegan.

06/01 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater *

06/17 Vitoria, ES Azkena Rock Festival

07/23 Brighton, UK Concorde 2

07/24 Suffolk, UK Latitude Festival

07/26 Frankfurt, Germany Batschkapp

07/28 Vienna, Austria Flex

07/29 Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna Music Bar

07/30 Berlin, Germany Metropol

08/01 Oslo, Norway Parkteatret Scene

08/02 Stockholm, Sweden Debaser

08/03 Copenhagen, Denmark Amager Bio

08/05 Hamburg, Germany Uebel & Gefährlich (Half House)

08/06 Nijmegen, Netherlands Roosje Live In Park @ Openluchttheater Goffert

08/08 Stuttgart, Germany Im Wizemann

08/09 Cologne, Germany Luxor

08/10 Lokeren, Belgium Lokersee Feesten

09/09 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

09/10 Chicago, IL Metro

09/11 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

09/12 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

09/14 Washington, D.C. 9:30 Club

09/15 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

09/16 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

09/17 Boston, MA Paradise

09/20 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theatre

09/21 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle

09/22 Birmingham, AL Saturn

09/24 New Orleans, LA One Eyed Jacks

09/28 Austin, TX Mohawk

09/29 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10/01 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

10/02 Salt Lake City, UT The Commonwealth Room

10/05 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

10/06 Seattle, WA The Showbox

10/08 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

10/11 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

10/12 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theatre

10/22 Madrid, Spain Teatro Barceló

10/23 Barcelona, Spain Apolo 2

10/25 Milan, Italy Santeria

10/26 Rome, Italy Largo

10/28 Munich, Germany Freiheitshalle

10/29 Zurich, Switzerland Bogen F

10/30 Luxembourg Den Atelier

11/01 Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso

11/02 Antwerp, Belgium De Roma

11/04 Manchester, UK Cathedral

11/05 Glasgow, UK St. Lukes

11/06 London, UK KOKO

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat