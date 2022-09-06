Machine Head Announces Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon September 6th, 2022 - 2:11 PM

Photo taken by Raymond Flotat

According to Blabbermouth, Machine Head has just announced their fall 2022 tour dates throughout the United States. The trek is in support of their recently released album Of Kingdom and Crown which arrived in late August via Nuclear Blast Records.

The band will be kicking off their tour with a show in Fresno, California at Fulton 55 on November 3. They will be performing in Utah, Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Maine, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona. They will be closing out their trek with back-to-back shows in California with one concert in San Diego at the House of Blues on December 22 and the other in Sacramento at Ace Of Spades on December 23.

Machine Head previously shared “Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate”, “Unhallowed” and “No Gods No Masters” from the record. Last year in June, the band released a new EP entitled Arrows In Words From The Sky.

Machine Head Fall 2022 ‘Of Kingdom And Crown’ U.S. Tour Dates

11/3 – Fresno, CA @ Fulton 55

11/6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/8 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

11/10 – Boise, ID @ Revolution

11/12 – Casper, WY @ The Gaslight Social

11/13 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

11/15 – Minot, ND @ The Original

11/16 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing

11/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar

11/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove

11/20 – Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom

11/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

11/22 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

11/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe At Old National Center

11/25 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

11/26 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

11/27 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

11/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Legends

11/30 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

12/1 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music

12/2 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

12/3 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

12/4 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

12/6 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

12/7 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud

12/8 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

12/9 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

12/10 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

12/12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

12/13 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

12/15 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

12/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Whiskey Nights

12/17 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE

12/18 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live Inside Stage

12/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

12/21 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock

12/22 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

12/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

