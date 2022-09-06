Machine Head Announces Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

According to Blabbermouth, Machine Head has just announced their fall 2022 tour dates throughout the United States. The trek is in support of their recently released album Of Kingdom and Crown which arrived in late August via Nuclear Blast Records.
The band will be kicking off their tour with a show in Fresno, California at Fulton 55 on November 3. They will be performing in Utah, Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Maine, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona. They will be closing out their trek with back-to-back shows in California with one concert in San Diego at the House of Blues on December 22 and the other in Sacramento at Ace Of Spades on December 23.
Machine Head previously shared “Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate”, “Unhallowed” and “No Gods No Masters” from the record. Last year in June, the band released a new EP entitled Arrows In Words From The Sky.
Machine Head Fall 2022 ‘Of Kingdom And Crown’ U.S. Tour Dates
11/3 – Fresno, CA @ Fulton 55
11/6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/8 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
11/10 – Boise, ID @ Revolution
11/12 – Casper, WY @ The Gaslight Social
11/13 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep
11/15 – Minot, ND @ The Original
11/16 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing
11/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar
11/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove
11/20 – Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom
11/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
11/22 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
11/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe At Old National Center
11/25 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
11/26 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop
11/27 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
11/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Legends
11/30 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
12/1 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music
12/2 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
12/3 – Reading, PA @ Reverb
12/4 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
12/6 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
12/7 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud
12/8 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
12/9 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
12/10 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
12/12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
12/13 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
12/15 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
12/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Whiskey Nights
12/17 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE
12/18 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live Inside Stage
12/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
12/21 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock
12/22 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues
12/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat