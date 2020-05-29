Fat Mike Announces The Dumpster Diver Record Club Featuring Over 100 Songs From Musical Home Street Home

Home News Aaron Grech May 29th, 2020 - 12:34 AM

Six years ago, Fat Mike from the prominent punk outfit NOFX revealed that he had written a punk musical, which was supposed to be directed by Richard Israel and was allegedly co-created by Tony award-winner Jeff Marx. Fat Mike will now be releasing over 104 songs recorded for the musical, titled Home Street Home, as part of a vinyl collection called The Dumpster Diver Record Club. Fans can sign up for the boxsets here.

“Well… here it is! For sure the coolest, and most intense project I’ve ever been a part of!!!” Fat Mike stated on Instagram. “After more years than I care to remember, I present to you…. the music of Home Street Home!⁣⁣”

Five records will be shipped out each month for ten months, with the 104 tracks spread across 50, 7-inch vinyl records. There will be three different tiers of boxsets, all three containing the 50 vinyl presses, free membership to the E-Driver Club with exclusive digital content beginning non June 15, and a hand-painted welded-steel dumpster to stash the vinyl. The silver edition will feature all the records printed on different colors, with four additional silver NOFX 7-inches , while the gold edition will have all of the records included in the silver edition, but printed in gold.

Fans can also purchase just the vinyl sets, with either the standard edition or the color edition included in the silver boxset, or just the dumpster as well. Fans can expect to see the first orders from their vinyl around July.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat