Benny The Butcher Shares New Single “Pyrex Picasso” Featuring Rick Hyde and Conway The Machine

Rapper Benny the Butcher put out a new single called “Pyrex Picasso” on July 14. It’s not a full Griselda reunion– but it’s pretty close. Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher’s first cousin, is on the track along with Rick Hyde, a member of the Black Soprano Family and the brother of Conway the Machine. All that’s missing is a contribution from the third member of Griselda Records, Westside Gunn.

The song is dramatic, filled with twangy acoustic guitar licks, a dramatic piano line and a brass line full of attitude. The lyrics are deliberate and clever, filled with witty one-liners: “Imma pull my dick out/And fuck the world on purpose.” The hook is catchy, if a little long and is rather nostalgic for older eras of rap.

Recently, Griselda collaborated with DMX on a song called “Hood Blues.” Benny the Butcher also put out an EP in 2021 with Harry Fraud called The Plugs I Met 2, a follow up to his 2019 The Plugs I Met EP. Mxdwn author Jahniya Morris reviewed the release, writing “Being the sole producer for the album, Harry Fraud added fuel to the flames. Benny’s words were already deep and descriptive, but with the samples, melodic loops and drum patterns, the words came to life; between the simplistic beats and detailed lyrics, the two meshed well. Benny the Butcher and Harry Fraud’s work together gave a cohesive sound to the project with each perfectly placed song. While Benny got criticism for talking about the same topics, The Plugs I Met 2 took those topics and made listeners look at it from a different perspective. Benny proves on this project that he isn’t going anywhere, and neither are the stories he tells. The streets deserve to be heard, and he is one of their voices.”

Benny the Butcher, along with Rick Hyde and Conway the Machine will play at the Grandslam music festival in York, Pa. on July 18. Tickets and passes are on sale now.