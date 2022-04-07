Oliver Sim Shares New Hypnotic Single “Fruit”

Home News Tara Mobasher April 7th, 2022 - 7:39 PM

The xx vocalist Oliver Sim has unveiled a new single titled “Fruit” via Young. It was accompanied by a music video directed by Yann Gonzalez.

The newly-released track, a celebration of queer identity, starts off with a bright lavender light surrounding Sim as he sings in front of a camera crew to his younger self. The song served as a journey of self-acceptance and growth for Sim as he begins to embark on his first ever tour in May.

“My new song produced by Jamie xx. Music video directed by one of my absolute favourite directors: the sexy, hilarious, scary and soulful Yann Gonzalez,” Sim said. “Dig in and I hope you enjoy. In five weeks’ time I will be playing my first ever solo shows in London, Paris, Berlin, New York and L.A. Joined by some very talented new friends. I’ll be playing my extensive back catalogue of two songs and something extra 😉 Come see me.”

Sim will begin his tour May 10 in London, before traveling to Paris on May 11, Berlin on May 13, New York on May 15 and Los Angeles on May 17.

The new track succeeds Sim’s solo debut single “Romance With A Memory,” which was released last month alongside a lyric video starring Charity Kase, HoSo Terra Toma, Gena Marvin and more.