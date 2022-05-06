Taylor Swift Releases Cinematic New Rendition Of “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki May 6th, 2022 - 7:07 PM

In October of 2014, Taylor Swift released the now-iconic 1989, which featured the smash hit singles “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” and “Style.” One of the more underappreciated tracks “This Love” is a synth-pop ballad that Swift wrote with Max Martin. Though not one of her more successful singles, the track is one of her more personal ones. “This Love” is a song about the ups and downs of a relationship, and how it can be both beautiful and frustrating, fleeting and fading, but often rekindling in the end.

Swift’s remaster of “This Love” was released at midnight last night, May 5, with a lyric video to accompany it. The new version is a bit more stripped down than the original, with a more atmospheric sound. Swift called this version “Taylor’s Version,” something that she’s tacked on to the end of many of the covers of her older songs. It has a more soothing, mellow feel to it, but Swift’s vocals are more emotive than ever. The soft undertones of the song reflect the fragility of love that Swift conveys in the lyrics.

“This Love” is one of the more personal tracks on 1989, and it’s clear that Swift has a lot of love for the song. She’s been known to perform it live on occasion, and it’s one of her more underrated singles. The new version of the song is a beautiful reminder of the love that can sometimes be so hard to hold on to.

The release could be a hint towards a 2022 version of 1989, according to Consequence. “This Love” was initially previewed in the trailer for the forthcoming Prime Video series, The Summer I Turned Pretty. The coming of age vibe that the new Prime series is going for seems to be a perfect background for this song, which is all about the ups and downs of young love. You can listen to the brand new full version of “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” below.