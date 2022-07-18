Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) Considered for Grammy Nomination

Taylor Swift may be up for another Grammy nomination. Her re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version), entranced audiences when it was released last November, and according to NME, it could be up for another go at the Grammy Awards, despite being a re-recording of an older album. The Grammy Award’s rules state that “updated, revised or expanded versions of previously submitted albums will not be eligible” for awards.

Swift has been re-recording albums and releasing them in order to regain copyright after a lengthy legal battle. The Recording Academy decided to rule that Red (Taylor’s Version) is, in fact, a “new recording”, therefore making it eligible for the Grammy Awards once again. Swift has previously won Album of the Year three times, the first woman to do so, with her last win coming in 2021 for her release of folklore.

Red (Taylor’s Version) has found great success since its release. Her ten-minute version of “All Too Well” became the longest #1 hit since Don McLean’s 1971 song “American Pie”. Swift also just recently released a re-recording, “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” in May, and released a new song, “Carolina”, this month when it was featured as an end credits song in Where the Crawdads Sing.