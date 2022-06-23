Taylor Swift To Release End Credit Song “Carolina” For Upcoming Movie Where The Crawdads Sing

Home News Skyy Rincon June 23rd, 2022 - 10:13 AM

According to Spin, American singer-songwriter and pop sensation Taylor Swift has announced that she will release her upcoming song “Carolina” which plays over the end credits of the forthcoming movie Where The Crawdads Sing. The song will be released at midnight tonight (June 23). The movie was produced by award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon and will see its release on July 15.

Swift commented on the song back in March, stating that she “wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match [the] mesmerizing story” told by the film.

It was revealed by director Olivia Newman, that Swift had not been commissioned to write the song for the film. She also had not alerted Newman or Witherspoon prior turning it in.

“She had gone and written this song out of just pure inspiration and sort of said, ‘I don’t know if you’ll like it, but here it is,’” Newman explained, “The first time I listened to it, I just started bawling and I said, ‘I don’t know what’s happening to me right now.’ I mean, I love singing along to Taylor Swift songs, but I never cry like this.”

Swift has remained busy throughout the past few years, rerecording and rereleasing her previous albums in order to retain rights of her masters. Back in May, Swift released a cinematic new rendition of her 2014 track “This Love” from her 1989 album. The singer has also collaborated with Phoebe Bridgers on her previously unreleased track “Nothing New” from Red (Taylor’s Version).