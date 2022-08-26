Muse Release Brand New Album Will Of The People, Shares Horror-Themed Video For “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Home News Gracie Chunes August 26th, 2022 - 1:00 AM

On Friday, August 26, Muse released their latest album Will Of The People, a ten track album that was entirely self-produced. The album released is accompanied by the release of a music video for the song “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween,” directed by Tom Teller. The video features visual references to many classic horror films, including ‘The Shining’, ‘Friday The 13th’, ‘Scream’, ‘It’, ‘Poltergeist’, ‘Carrie’ and more. The song’s pulsating electro-rock and ominous synth sounds are perfectly complemented by the spooky video.

The album was previewed by “Won’t Stand Down,” “Compliance,” the title track “Will Of The People” and “Kill Or Be Killed.” The song “Liberation” echoes glam rock in the age of disinformation, while “Verona” has an innocence and purity to nostalgic electronic textures. While “Ghosts (How Can I Move On)” is a haunting piano ballad, the band’s frenetic energy is palpable with the rush of “Euphoria.” The final track, “We Are Fucking Fucked,” closes the album with loud/quiet/loud dynamics and a burst of insanity.

Will Of The People Tracklist

1.Will of the People

2.Compliance

3.Liberation

4.Won’t Stand Down

5.Ghosts (How Can I Move On)

6.You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween

7.Kill or Be Killed

8.Verona

9.Euphoria

10.We Are Fucking Fucked

Muse will embark on a 2023 UK stadium tour, with special guest Royal Blood. Information and tickets available here. The band will first headline two major Spanish festivals, Xacobeo Festival and Andalucia Big Festival, as well as the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento. Muse will also embark on a sold-out international underplay tour in October of this year.

Stream Will Of The People here.

Muse upcoming tour dates are as follows:

10/4 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10/11 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

10/14 – Toronto – The History

10/16 – New York City, NY – The Beacon Theatre

10/23 – Amsterdam – Royal Theatre Carré

10/25 – Paris – Salle Pleyel

10/26 – Milan – Alcatraz

10/28 – Berlin – Admiralspalast

5/27/23 – Plymouth – Home Park

6/20/23 – Huddersfield – John Smith’s Stadium

6/23/23 – Glasgow – Bellahouston Park

6/25/23 – Milton Keynes – Bowl

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz