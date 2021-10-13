Machine Gun Kelly Performance At Aftershock Festival Is Met With Flying Bottles and Branches

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 13th, 2021 - 2:16 PM

Machine Gun Kelly was bombarded with bottles and tree branches as he flipped off the crowd during his set at the Aftershock Festival on Saturday (October 9th) in Sacramento, California. From the moment he stepped onto the stage he received a notably mixed reaction according to consequence.net. It is thought that fans may still not be over his ongoing feud with Slipknot, who he called out at a previous festival and has been going back and forth with online for the last month.

During his set, there were boos coming from the crowd despite the fans at the front of the show that were cheering him on, and he was also thrown bottles, tree branches, and “various liquids.” As he walked onto stage MGK said, “How the f**k you feelin’ Aftershock? Mixed opinions. I love you so much. This morning I was like, ‘Do we get on the plane and go to this?’ I was sitting there thinking about the last festival we did where this 10-year-old got her poster ripped up just for liking me. I’m doing this show for her and everyone who came to see us.”

MGK seems to be well aware of the controversy that is following him around in the rock genre, especially since it is believed that it was him who Slipknot singer was referring to in a podcast when he spoke about artists that switch to rock when they are unable to “make it” in other genres. MGK followed up these remarks by saying “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old and wearing a f***ing weird mask on a f***ing stage,” while performing at Riot Fest opposite the headlining band.

Since then he has also been booed at the Louder Than Life Festival where he was called “Squirt Gun Smelly.”

Photo Credit Boston Lynn Schulz