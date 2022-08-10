Muse Announce Plans To Release NFT Version Of New Album Will Of The People

Home News Gracie Chunes August 10th, 2022 - 11:36 AM

English rock band Muse announces the release of an NFT version of their latest album Will Of The People, which will be the first of its kind to qualify for the UK charts.

The UK’s Official Chart Company added NFT, non-fungible token, albums for chart eligibility several months ago, the first new format to be added since album streams in 2015. Muse is the first to be approved as a chart-return digital retailer and the album will retail for £20, or around $24, on the “eco-friendly” NFT platform Serenade. The NFT album will be released on August 26 and will be limited to 1,000 copies globally. Upon release, buyers will receive a downloadable version of the album, featuring a different sleeve, as high-res FLAC files. Muse will digitally sign the album and each buyer will have their name permanently listed on the linked roster of purchasers.

Chief executive of the Official Charts Company Marton Talbot highlights vinyl, 8-track, cassette tapes, CDs and more being welcomed to the chart over time, saying “we will also welcome NFTs – and we will be delighted when the first album delivered as an NFT contributes to the chart,” Talbot believes the potential and exploration of NFTs is just beginning and will play a part in the Official Charts for several years to come.

While this is the first NFT release for the band as a whole, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy released three songs as NFTs in 2021, one of which was recorded on one of Jeff Buckley’s guitars. (NME)

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz