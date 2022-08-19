Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Groovy New Song & Video “Tippa My Tongue”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki August 19th, 2022 - 9:28 PM

Red Hot Chili Peppers are back with a new single and music video entitled “Tippa My Tongue.” The song is the first taste of the band’s upcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen, which is set to be released on October 14th via Warner Records.

“Tippa My Tongue” is a catchy, funk-filled track that is sure to get stuck in your head. It features a slick bass line and a raucous riff anchored to a groove that feels both otherworldly and familiar. The accompanying visual is a fun, larger-than-life video that perfectly fits the tone of the song due to its equally playful and psychedelic vibes.

In addition to their new album, Red Hot Chili Peppers are also set to receive the prestigious Global Icon Award and will perform live at the VMAs on August 28th. This is an exciting time for the band, who show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Many know the Chili Peppers for their hits “Californication” and “Under the Bridge,” but with a new album on the horizon and plenty of new music to come, it’s clear that they’re far from done making their mark on the music world.

Check out “Tippa My Tongue” now, and keep an eye out for Return of the Dream Canteen when it drops on October 14th. Pre-order it here.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister