SWMRS and FIDLAR Team Up To Cover The 1975’s “People”

California punk rockers SWMRS and FIDLAR teamed up to record a cover of The 1975’s “People.” The British indie rockers initially released “People” in August 2019 in advance of their upcoming fourth studio album, Notes on a Conditional Form.

“People” is considered by some to be The 1975’s heaviest, most aggressive song yet. Speaking on the upcoming album, The 1975 frontman and lead singer Matty Healy said, “(It) is an interesting record, because it has our most aggressive moments and our most tranquil moments and they’re quite harshly lined up against each other.”

The SWMRS/FIDLAR cover channels all of the elements of the original, from screeching guitars to wailing vocals, with the already-prevalent distortion ratcheted up even more. Per Stereogum, all members of both bands played on the track. Kerrang provides a lyrical breakdown of “People,” noting how the lyrics align with both SWMRS’s and FIDLAR’s political and broader beliefs, touching on concepts such as capitalism and mental health.

Based out of Oakland, punk rock band SWMRS released their fourth studio album, Berkeley’s on Fire, in February 2019. The 10-track album features the single “Lose Lose Lose.” They are currently touring across Europe and Asia, finishing the trek in Tokyo March 30.

FIDLAR (Fuck It Dog, Life’s a Risk), punk rockers based out of Los Angeles, released their third studio album, Almost Free, in January 2019. It features the single “By Myself” along with 12 other tracks. They have been together for over a decade.

The 1975 originally planned to release Notes on a Conditional Form February 21, but delayed the album drop to April 24 for reasons unknown. Shortly following its release they will embark on a nationwide tour beginning April 27 in Houston and concluding June 12 at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna