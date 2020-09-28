jesu Releases Hazy New Single “When I Was Small” From First New Album in Seven Years

Home News Aaron Grech September 28th, 2020 - 5:31 PM

Justin K. Broadrick has released a new jesu single called “When I Was Small,” which is set to be featured on his upcoming album Terminus, out on November 13 via Avalanche Recordings. The album was reportedly set for a summer release, but was delayed until November, as the project was still being mixed.

“When I Was Small” is a dream-like shoe-gaze song with heavily distorted guitar chords and backing rhythm instrumentals that bring the song into an ethereal haze. Broadrick’s cryptic vocals take cues from 1990s grunge, that further drives the song’s nostalgic sound. The end of the track goes into a variety of musical influences, with metal inspired guitar breakdowns and some ambient keyboards that fade out the track.

Broadrick released an EP called Never earlier this year, which was released to coincide with Bandcamp’s monthly fundraisers. The project had an extremely limited physical release, with a total of 1,000 vinyl presses and 500 CDs.

jesu formed in 2003 following the first breakup of Broadrick’s other band Godflesh, an industrial metal group that became active again in 2010. The most recent Godflesh release, Post Self, came out in 2017. Broadrick teamed up with Mark Kozelek’s Sun Kil Moon that year for the collaborative project 30 Seconds to the Decline of Planet Earth.

The performer has also dabbled more heavily into electronica with his side project JK Flesh, which he has released a total of 13 different recordings for. As JK Flesh, Broadrick has explored a numbed of genres including electro-industrial, noise and techno. He has also collaborated with the likes of Prurient.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat