Jesu Uses Ominous Footage to Express Fear and Anxiety in Video for Sweeping New Song “Alone”

Justin K. Broadrick’s eclectic shoegaze inspired project jesu is back with a new single “Alone” from his most recent studio album Terminus, out November 13 via Avalanche Recordings. This new single is accompanied by an atmospheric black and white music video, showing images of a ramshackle abandoned building near a forest, with heavily distorted tones.

“Alone” follows jesu’s unique experimental blend of shoegaze influences, with moments of overblown instrumentals that are all melded together to create an ethereal feeling. The song also takes in some pop influences, with some emotive, yet retrained vocal performances and glitch like electronic accompaniments, blurring the line between electronic pop and shoegaze.

Terminus is Broadrick’s first solo LP as Jesu since the release of 2013’s Every Day I Get Closer To The Light From Which I Came. He released a five song EP back in July of this year called Never, which was released on a Bandcamp fundraiser day.

“Alone” changes things up from the more drone inspired influences present of “When I Was Small,” which was released at the end of September. The new LP was originally supposed to be released this summer, but it was moved back to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brroadrick is best known for his work with Godflesh who released Post Self back in 2017. He also teamed up with Mark Kozelek’s Sun Kil Moon that year for the collaborative project 30 Seconds to the Decline of Planet Earth. The performer also leads JK Flesh, which blends industrial, noise and techno.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat