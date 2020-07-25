Jesu Announces Album Terminus For November 2020 Release

Home News Alex Limbert July 25th, 2020 - 2:00 PM

British experimental, Shoegazing and metal artist Justin K. Broadrick will be releasing his sixth solo studio album Terminus under the moniker Jesu in Nov. 2020 according to the artist’s July 3 Facebook Post. The album was originally set to be released in July 2020 per an Odyssey Booking Jan. 23 Instagram post, however, according to a Broadrick Facebook and Twitter update on July 17, the new full length Jesu album Terminus is still in the “last stages of mixing.”

Earlier this month, Jesu released a 5 track EP/Mini LP titled Never whose release was delayed from July 1 to July 3 in order to coincide with BandCamp’s no fees day. The EP, which was released on Broadrick’s own label Avalanche Recordings, will only be available in physical form from the band’s BandCamp/JKB store and his “Highly Limited”, including only 1,000 three-color vinyls, standard vinyls and 500 CDs. Never will not be sold in Japan. Instead, Never will be included as bonus tracks on the Terminus album in November.

new full length jesu album ‘terminus’ in last stages of mixing now, release mid Nov 2020 — Justin K Broadrick (@JKBroadrick) July 17, 2020

Never appears to have favorable comments according to YouTube followers. “‘Never There for you’, so beautiful it brings me tears. No, this whole EP brings me tears. Thank you so much Justin” says YouTube user Wulfis.

YouTube user Rob McGoldrick states, “He’s done it again. So so so good.”

Never marks Broadrick’s first solo project since the release of Everyday I Get Closer To The Light From Which I Came in 2013. In 2016 and 2017 Broadrick released collaborative work with American indie folk artist Mark Kozelek who goes by the moniker Sun Kil Moon. The two released the albums Jesu/Sun Kil Moon in 2016 and 30 Seconds to the Decline of Planet Earth in 2017. Broadrick also did collaborative work with Godflesh, which includes bass guitarist G. C. Green. The duo released the album Post Self in 2017 and followed the release up with a short tour covering western U.S. and Canada in December of 2018.

Never track list:

1. Because Of You

2. Never There For You

3. Never…

4. Suffocator

5. Never There For You (Original Vision)