Moses Sumney Announces Hiatus From Music

Federico Cardenas August 24th, 2022 - 10:06 PM

The Ghanian-American singer-songwriter Moses Sumney has announced his hiatus from touring and releasing music. The announcement comes alongside the musician’s teaser of A Performance In V Acts, a film of Sumeny’s concert in Ford Theater at Los Angeles. The upcoming concert-film, made in collaboration with YouTube’s Black Voices Fund, is scheduled to release on August 31.

In his statement about the film and the hiatus, the musician describes the new film as ushering in a new era for his creativity; an era which deemphasizes his music to the emphasis of other creative endeavors. His statement explains that “A Performance in V Acts marks the official end of the græ album cycle. It’s a capsule of our headline show since we will not be touring the album after all. This film also ushers in a new period of creativity for me – one in which I take a continued break from making albums and touring music to focus on other disciplines.”

These announcements follow not long after Sumney was cast on the upcoming HBO series The Idol, suggesting that Sumney’s creative output may shift to acting instead of music in the near future.

This latest teaser for the upcoming concert film features Sumeny’s performance of the fan-favorite track “Doomed,” as well as a cover of Bjork’s “Come to Me.” Watch the teaser for the film via YouTube below.

Moses Sumeny recently joined Chance The Rapper on his single “Child of God.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna