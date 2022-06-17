John Legend & Muni Long Share Collaborative New Single “Honey”

Home News Mohammad Halim June 17th, 2022 - 5:15 PM

The R&B and Soul king himself John Legend teams up with the queen Muni Long for his new track titled “Honey”. The icon has produced a number of famous tracks including the world renowned “All Of Me” and “Ghost Town”. Long is doing astonishing herself, currently dominating the radio with her #1 track, “Hrs And Hrs”. Seeing these two only rise in popularity would make it seem obvious to collaborate with each other. The new single is Legend’s second single for his forthcoming album. The first track of the album is titled “Dope” and features rapper J.I.D.

“Honey” was just released last night, July 16, and already is a smashing hit. The track almost 19,000 views. The video is a also a lyric video which has a soothing and tasteful theme. The track starts off with the iconic voice of Legend that we cannot get rid of, and crave more. “Honey. Honey makes the world go round”. Legend perfectly captures his love and affection with the metaphor of sweet honey, “A million kingdoms would fall. So many crowns would be lost. All for a taste I would pay any cost.” Legend makes a catchy new chorus, “You’re sweeter than honey.”

Yet, keep in mind, that this is only the first half of the track. Long then steps in to fill the second verse, “You’ll never wanna leave. ‘Got you addicted to me.” Finally, in the last chorus, Long joins Legend in perfect harmony; ending the song in a beautiful climax.