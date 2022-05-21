My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way Honors Late Fans With Memorial Flag At UK Show

Home News Mohammad Halim May 21st, 2022 - 1:56 PM

My Chemical Romance, one of the worlds biggest metal bands, recently did several shows for MK, the UK, and Ireland. They announced the shows from two years ago, throughout the purge in covid’s existence. Since then, many fans couldn’t wait to see their idols. Two years later, however, some of those fans that were looking forward to come are no longer here.

At their Milton Keyes concert May 19, My Chemical Romance’s frontman singer Gerard Way paid tribute. Way was given a fan-made flag that had a list of names of all the fans that passed away throughout the last two years. Way held it high in front of the audience for everyone to admire. On stage, he honored the flag (gathered from NME), “this is our third show, we’ve played two shows and I think it was the first night where were fucking around having a good time and I was talking about how it’s been two and a half years and how does it feel and things like that. And it occurred to me later after the second show, that there was a bunch of people that were probably gonna be at these shows that aren’t here with us anymore.” The fans began to clapped in respect to the ones who lost their lives.

“And I think it was yesterday, a friend of mine told me that there were some people on the internet that had gotten a list as best they could of names of people that were gonna come to the shows.”

The fan in charge of the flag stated on twitter that ever since the announcement of the shows, she couldn’t help but think of the ones that are gone, so she asked the internet for a search of names, and made the flag.

Two years ago when @MCRofficial announced their shows, I couldn’t stop thinking about mcr fans who have passed away and won’t be able to be there, so I asked people across instagram and twitter to send me the names of these fans, and I made this memorial flag 1/2 pic.twitter.com/mQCM70XZx9 — emmy (@cemeterycure) May 18, 2022

