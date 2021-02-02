The Get Up Kids Announce Valentine’s Day Live Stream Playing Something to Write Home About in Full

Home News Tristan Kinnett February 2nd, 2021 - 7:30 PM

The Get Up Kids will be performing their emo-pop classic Something to Write Home About (1999) in full via live stream on February 14, starting at 5:30 p.m. PST. Tickets and links to the stream are available through the band’s Shofetti site, priced at $15 with merch bundle options available for fans interested in shirts, posters, hoodies and masks.

“Will you be my valentine?/If I’m a world away?” frontman Matt Pryor sings on “Valentine,” the third track on the album. As a whole, it’s a bittersweet album, with the addition of keyboards and the move to gentler guitar parts from their 1997 angsty power-pop debut Four Minute Mile. Reception was mixed at its release due to the band’s change in sound, but it has since become their most popular project, and earned its place as an enduring and influential record. Other popular tracks off it include “Holiday,” “Ten Minutes,” “Action & Action” and “I’m a Loner Dottie, a Rebel.”

The band’s sound continued to evolve over the next few years, going in more of a college rock direction for 2002’s On a Wire. Guilt Show (2004) is still very much in their college rock style but borrows from their old power-pop songwriting. Seven years later, they came back with There Are Rules, which throws in bits of electronica and rides the 2010s indie pop trends. After another eight years, they released their latest album Problems, which saw them returning to their power-pop roots again.

They were able to tour in support of Problems in 2019 and performed at SXSW. Now, they’re performing again digitally, live from Lawrence, Kansas. The stream will remain available for playback until 8:00 a.m. PST on February 21.