Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Collaborate Once Again On Uplifting New Song And Video “Next Year” Featuring Windser

Megan Heenan October 30th, 2021 - 2:46 PM

Macklemore reunited with Ryan Lewis, debuting the new song and video for “Next Year.” The song falls much in line with most of Macklemore and Lewis’s previous collaborations but includes the added vocals of Windser. The track takes us on a journey that travels down a new year’s lease on life and the change it’ll bring.

The video perfectly counterbalances the song’s heavier message with humor. The path the song takes us on coincides with the video, in with Macklemore portrays an accident-prone family man. Scenes of being pelted with golf balls are intermixed with Macklemore’s self-piloted canoe nearly being capsized by his ostentatious neighbor’s yacht.

Macklemore’s penchant for comedy was also seen earlier this year with his guest appearance in the animated comedy Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? and his previous video for “I Don’t Belong in This Club” in which he has more than a little trouble trying to get into a club.

Macklemore’s most recent collaborating was filled with nothing but good vibes and each spoke highly about working with the other. “I love Windser’s voice and energy on this song,” notes Macklemore. “He originally just cut a reference demo, but Ryan and I both loved him on this record from the jump. He killed it, and his performance perfectly fits the message of the song. I must say, he’s a talented and humble guy and I’m excited for more people to get to know him.”

“I’ve respected his music, independence, and artistry for a long time and was thrilled to be part of a song that resonates with me in such a powerful way,” beams Windser on the collaboration. “The last couple years have not been easy, but I truly believe that next years gonna be better than this and that we’ll come out of these times stronger. It’s a true honor to have collaborated with Macklemore on ‘Next Year.’’

Check out the trio’s new song and video for “Next Year” below.

Photo Credit: April Siese