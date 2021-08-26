Outkast Unleashes Stylish New Animated Video For ATLiens Classic “Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)”

Home News Roy Lott August 26th, 2021 - 10:31 PM

Outkast's Andre 3000 performing from inside a projected box.

In celebration of the album’s 25th anniversary, Outkast has released a video game-inspired animated music video for the classic track “Two Dope Boyz (In a Cadillac).” Sticking to the album’s theme, the video sees André 3000 and Big Boi turned their old school spaceship into a real intergalactic aircraft and appear in two different mental dimensions.

The album will be reissued with 14 previously unreleased instrumental tracks and a limited edition 25th anniversary 12-inch vinyl. In addition, the duo has announced that they are working with an interactive ATLiens video game. Similar to the new music video, the game will allow users to play as either Big Boi or 3Stacks as they try to defend Atlanta against an alien invasion. The game will be for mobile and desktop browsers and the release date has yet to be announced.

Big Boi and longtime collaborator Sleepy Brown recently announced their joint album The Sleepover and its lead single “The Big Sleepover.” The album is set to be released later this year. As of late last year, it was hinted by Swizz Beatz that a verzuz battle between Outkast and A Tribe Called Quest may happen.

