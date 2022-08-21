Cayucas Debut Dreamy New Single “Sayulita”

Home News Gracie Chunes August 21st, 2022 - 7:37 PM

On Friday, August 19, Cayucas released their new single “Sayulita” via FLOOD Magazine. The Los Angeles duo made up of brothers Zach and Ben Yudin shared their new sepia-toned single, a daydreamy track about imagining a place you’ve never been. The song has an indie-pop sound, akin to the music of The Beach Boys, creating the perfect summer soundtrack. Member Zach Yudin notes “the song has a sort of Eagle-esque, Hotel California quality to it, but it’s really about the idea of going somewhere in your mind. Even if you’re not actually there, it takes you away for a while.”

Known for their sunny, melodic surf rock and buoyant, rhythmic jams, Cayucas just recently embarked on a North American tour, supporting Echo & The Bunnymen. Tour dates and tickets can be found here.

Stream “Sayulita” here.

Tour dates are as follows:

8/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

8/17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

8/19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

8/20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

8/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

8/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

8/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel

8/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel

8/29 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

8/31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

9/1 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

9/3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

9/4 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

9/6 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

9/7 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater

9/9 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

9/10 – Toronto, CA @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

9/12 – Montreal, ON @ Corona Theater

9/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

9/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

9/17 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater

9/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

9/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues