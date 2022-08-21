Cayucas Debut Dreamy New Single “Sayulita”

On Friday, August 19, Cayucas released their new single “Sayulita” via FLOOD Magazine. The Los Angeles duo made up of brothers Zach and Ben Yudin shared their new sepia-toned single, a daydreamy track about imagining a place you’ve never been. The song has an indie-pop sound, akin to the music of The Beach Boys, creating the perfect summer soundtrack. Member Zach Yudin notes “the song has a sort of Eagle-esque, Hotel California quality to it, but it’s really about the idea of going somewhere in your mind. Even if you’re not actually there, it takes you away for a while.”
Known for their sunny, melodic surf rock and buoyant, rhythmic jams, Cayucas just recently embarked on a North American tour, supporting Echo & The Bunnymen. Tour dates and tickets can be found here.
Stream “Sayulita” here.
Tour dates are as follows:
8/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
8/17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
8/19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
8/20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
8/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
8/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
8/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel
8/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel
8/29 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
8/31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
9/1 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
9/3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
9/4 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
9/6 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
9/7 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater
9/9 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
9/10 – Toronto, CA @ Queen Elizabeth Theater
9/12 – Montreal, ON @ Corona Theater
9/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
9/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
9/17 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater
9/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater
9/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues