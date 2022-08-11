The Eagles Announce Fall 2022 ‘Hotel California’ U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon August 11th, 2022 - 2:05 PM

California-based rock band The Eagles have announced additional ‘Hotel California’ tour dates this November following high demand. The group just finished off their spring trek back in May with a show in Austin, Texas. The band will be playing their 1976 fifth studio album Hotel California in full during each show.

The brief tour will kick off with a show in St. Louis, Missouri at the Enterprise Center on November 15. The next show is scheduled for November 17 in Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena. They will then stop in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 19 at the Smoothie King Center. They will play in Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena on November 21 and Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center on the 23rd. Finally, they will close out the trek with a concert in Fort Worth Texas at the Dickies Arena on November 25.

Recently, the band was in the middle of performing their classic 1972 hit “Take It Easy” when a brawl ironically broke out in the audience. The group was headlining the British Summertime Festival in London’s Hyde Park on Sunday, June 26. The festival lineup also included Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam, Little Big Town, Duran Duran, Grace Jones and more. The brawl involved several men and one woman as reported by Consequence.

The Eagles ‘Hotel California’ Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

11/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

11/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

11/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

11/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena

11/23 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

11/25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado