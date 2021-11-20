Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Aswath Viswanathan November 20th, 2021 - 3:19 PM

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and bluegrass singer Alison Krauss have announced new tour dates for the summer of 2022. According to Consequence, the pair have reunited for their album, Raise The Roof, which is the follow up to their 2007 album, Raising Sand.

The tour is set to kick off in Canandaigua, New York at CMAC on June 1, and will continue in the U.S. for a few weeks before flying overseas. Some of their notable shows in the states include their June 7 performance in Chicago at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, a June 9 performance in Indianapolis at the TCU Amphitheater and a June 12 performance in Philadelphia at the TD Pavilion. Their final performance in the US on this tour will take place on June 16 in Atlanta at the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre.

The international portion of the tour begins on June 26 in London at BST Hyde Park. Then, for the better portion of July, the pair will travel to Norway, Sweden, Germany, Italy and Poland. The international tour comes to a close on July 20 in Berlin at the Zitadelle.

Plant and Krauss have been teasing the release of their album for the last few months, releasing singles like “High and Lonesome” and “It Don’t Bother Me.” Back in 2019, Plant said in an interview that he was sure he would work with Krauss again, after their 2007 Grammy winning album, Raising Sand. He was right. The last time the two reunited was back in 2015, for their Christmas song “The Light of Christmas Day.” Since the conclusion of their tour back in 2009, Plant has been discussing a possible reunion. It’s finally here and so is the tour.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2022 Tour Dates:

06/01 — Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

06/03 — Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/04 — Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

06/06 — Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/07 — Chicago, IL – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

06/09 — Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/11 — Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/12 — Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion @ The Mann

06/14 — Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre

06/16 — Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

06/26 — London, UK – BST Hyde Park

07/01 — Hamar, NO – Tjuvholmen Arena

07/02 — Bergen, NO – Bergenhus Fortress

07/05 — Rättvik, SE – Dalhalla

07/14 — Lucca, IT – Lucca Summer Festival — Piazza Napoleone

07/16 — Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

07/18 — Sopot, PL – Opera Lesna

07/20 — Berlin, DE – Zitadelle

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz