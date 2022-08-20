Halestorm Gives Adele’s 2015 Hit “Hello” A Metal Makeover

Home News Finneas Gregory August 20th, 2022 - 12:50 PM

Legendary metal band Halestorm recently released a short cover of Adele’s hit 2015 song “Hello.” According to an article from Blabbermouth, the band created this cover in response to a fan who requested that they make a version of the song with a “metal spin.” Halestorm’s short cover “Hello” is available to watch on Youtube, where it has amassed nearly 20,000 views and over a thousand likes since being uploaded yesterday, August 19.

Lzzy Hale, the lead singer of Halestorm is famous for including covers of artists such as Adele and Whitney Houston in the band’s live performances. In a 2018 interview, Hale discussed this topic at length, stating: “I started playing Adele’s “Someone Like You,” amongst other things, in the middle of our set,” Hale continued: “We have a small section where we’ll roll out my piano and I’ll do our song “Dear Daughter,” and then I’ll throw in some other things; for a while, it was Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You”.” Hale continued: “It’s fun to throw those things out there, because I think that no matter what walk of life you come from, or even the fact that it’s at a rock show, we can all agree that Adele’s awesome, and so is Whitney Houston. And I love looking at, like, the poster child for metal and masculinity staring at me in the front row and just seeing them sing every word.”

Aside from this recent cover, Halestorm has pursued many projects over the summer.

In May 2022, the band released their fifth studio album Back From The Dead to much acclaim from critics and fans alike.

Over the summer, Halestorm embarked upon a recently concluded tour with The Pretty Reckless.

Last month, Halestorm released a new music video for their song “Wicked Ways,” off of the previously mentioned new album Back From The Dead.

Overall, fans of Halestorm are sure to enjoy their unique cover of “Hello” by Adele and are likely anxiously waiting to see what the band covers next.