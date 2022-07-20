Halestorm Shares Dark New Music Video for “Wicked Ways”

Home News Karan Singh July 20th, 2022 - 1:12 PM

American rock band Halestorm has released the official music video for “Wicked Ways”, the most recent single from their latest album, Back From the Dead. Check it out below:

Lead singer Lzzy Hale said the following about the song and the video: “In this eerie confessional … I’m confronting the darkness inside of me, but this isn’t my first time … Thanks to the vision of Dustin Haney, who is also responsible for our ‘Back From the Dead’ video, I return to light that darkness that I will never betray.”

Last November, Lzzy told the 105.7 The Point radio station about the new approach behind Halestorm’s material: “This album is absolutely a banger. It’s on eleven. We have really just kind of exceeded all of the energy that has come before on these albums, both technically, music-wise, vocally, drum, lyric-wise. I think because of the roller-coaster ride when we were making this record, and just through the pandemic and all the different phases of that, we just kind of looked at each other, like, if the future is unknown and we don’t know whether we’re actually going to be out and playing these things, everything has to be, like I said, at eleven. It’s Halestorm elevated.”

According to Blabbermouth, Lzzy said that she and her bandmates recorded the new album with two producers for the first time ever: “We went back with Nick Raskulinecz [who helmed ‘Vicious’]. And then I ended up doing my vocals with Scott Stevens from the Exies. He’s like a brother from another mother with me. We’ve written together before, and we’ve known each other for probably just shy of a decade now. He and I, we produced and did all the vocals for ‘Back From The Dead’ with each other, because I went out to L.A. And then we ended up sending it to Nick, and Nick’s, like, ‘This is just absolutely amazing. We have to do every song this way.’ So we kind of did it differently. We ended up with the bare bones of a demo. I ended up finishing all of my vocals — like dunzo — before we ended up building the track musically. So it’s kind of like building a pyramid upside down. But it ended up really just having this different energy, because what we were able to do with the lyrics and melody and all the vocals being done would really accentuate all of that — matching the theme to whatever I was singing about, but also just kind of really supporting the vocals musically when we went in to do the guitars and drums and bass. It’s so crazy — it definitely has this very forward, very aggressive nature to it because of the way that we did that.”