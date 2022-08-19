Travis Barker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Home News Federico Cardenas August 19th, 2022 - 11:09 PM

Travis Barker, drummer for the acclaimed punk rock outfit Blink-182, has tested positive for Covid-19. The musician took to Instagram to note his disappointment about the diagnosis.

On his post, the musician vents that “Covid sucks,” adding that he would “rather be playing drums.” Along with the message is an image of Barker hitting some equipment with drumsticks, a photo which Loudwire notes was taken backstage at a show with Machine Gun Kelly, who he has recently toured and collaborated with.

This announcement follows not long after Travis Barker was diagnosed with a life-threatening Pancreatitis, resulting in his hospitalization. He was released from the hospital on July 4, a week after his initial hospitalization. We all share Barker’s hope that his current streak of health misfortunes will end here and he will be able to get back to playing drums and making music. See Travis Barker’s post via Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

It is not yet known exactly when Barker was diagnosed with Covid-19, though TMZ has speculated that Kourtney Kardashian, the wife of Barker, may also have had it since Wednesday, since she had missed family events on Wednesday and Thursday.

Travis Barker has recently teamed up with LimeWire to announce a set of NFT collectables.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson