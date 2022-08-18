Ulver Cancel Appearance At Psycho Las Vegas 2022 Due To Visa Issues

Home News Skyy Rincon August 18th, 2022 - 12:00 PM

Norwegian experimental electronica band Ulver were forced to cancel their upcoming appearance at Psycho Las Vegas 2022 due to issues with their visas. The group was originally scheduled to perform on Saturday, August 20.

In a Facebook post published this morning, booking agency Mythology explained that one of the band members’ passports was still being processed and that incorrect information was provided by the U.S. embassy. “We were notified that VISAs were finally approved yesterday (Wednesday 17th) at 3.45 pm after the embassy had already closed at 3.00 pm. Therefore, this was too late to enable all the band members to collect their passports from the embassy in Oslo and make their planned flight on Thursday 18th (today) – especially with members scattered across the country.”

The statement went on to wish festival attendees a great time and offered a public apology to fans and supporters who were looking forward to seeing the band play at the festival. Many fans in the comment section voiced their disappointment with the news, noting that the band has not played in the U.S. in quite a while.

Some lucky fans were able to catch the band live in concert during the Roadburn festival back in April where they played alongside Russian Circles, Full of Hell, Nothing and Liturgy. Ulver recently contributed to the Lustmord tribute album alongside Enslaved and Ihsahn and even made mxdwn’s Top 50 Best Albums with Flowers Of Evil and Best Songs of 2020 with “Russian Doll.”

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton