The Hu Discuss Upcoming Fall 2021 North American Tour

September 2nd, 2021

Mongolian rock band The Hu have announced their return to touring in an exclusive Q&A. The band is excited to return to the United States with their tour “The Hun Tour” set to take place from September 7th to October 31st. Being joined by The Haunt, The Hu already have various sold out shows to date, including New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle and Vancouver, BC, and tickets are going fast at thehuofficial.com/tour-1.

In addition to being joined by The Haunt, The Hu will also be joining Halestorm as support in the first leg of their tour. Halstorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale has worked with The Hu before, being featured on “Song of Women,” and having been featured alongside The Hu as part of Metallica’s 30th anniversary reissue.

The Hu, which were founded in 2016 in Mongolia, speak about the impact of Metallica in their own formation and how listening to american rock bands growing up allowed them to become the kind of band they are today. Comprising of producer Dashka along with members Gala, Jaya, Temka, and Enkush, The Hu combine classic rock elements with traditional Mongolian music and customs. Thei unique sound have earned them a name within rock spheres and part of their tour actually includes their performances in festivals such as Austin City Limits, Outside Lands, Rocklahoma and Inkcarceration.

Speaking excitedly about their upcoming tour, The Hu have also announced they will be performing new songs from their upcoming album while on stage, so be sure not to miss them.