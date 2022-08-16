A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault Over Alleged 2021 Shooting Incident

Home News Skyy Rincon August 16th, 2022 - 10:51 AM

Back in April, Rakim Mayers, professionally known as A$AP Rocky, was taken into custody at the Los Angeles International Airport in relation to his alleged involvement in a November 2021 shooting. Now, Mayers has been charged with two counts of alleged assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

A statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon read, ““Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences,” Adding, “not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood. My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

According to NME, the alleged shooting was reported to have taken place in Hollywood on Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue on November 6 around 10:20 pm. The alleged shooting victim, Terell Ephron, was just named last week on August 10 in a statement to Rolling Stone. The statement claimed that Mayers had allegedly coaxed Ephron to the location in order to facilitate conversation but instead allegedly “came armed with a semiautomatic handgun.”

The statement also claimed that “without provocation, warning or justification” Mayers allegedly brought out the gun and allegedly fired multiple shots at Ephron causing injury to his left hand. Ephron also claims that he has allegedly received numerous death threats and that the incident has allegedly caused “irreparable harm to his career.”

A$AP Rocky has since been spending time with his new family consisting of iconic singer Rihanna and their newborn child. He has also been featured on Danger Mouse & Black Thought’s new song “Strangers” alongside Run The Jewels.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado