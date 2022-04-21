A$AP Rocky Taken Into Custody At L.A. Airport Following Investigation Of Alleged Involvement In 2021 Shooting

Home News Roy Lott April 21st, 2022 - 9:03 AM

A$AP Rocky was taken into custody at the Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday in relation to a November 2021 shooting. According to Consequence, the 33-year-old rapper is reportedly a person of interest in a shooting that took place in Los Angeles on November 6. The victim, who survived, told police that A$AP Rocky and two other men approached him while walking on the street around 10:20 p.m. local time, and fired off three or four shots, one of which grazed the victim’s hand.

According to NBC News, his attorney Alan Jackson confirmed that his client had been arrested. Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42 p.m. and bail was set at $550,000, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department booking report. He was released less than three hours later after posting bond, the records show, and has a court date set for August 17. His pregnant girlfriend Rihanna was with A$AP when he was arrested. Both were coming back from a vacation in Rihanna’s hometown, Barbados.

No word on if this will affect his upcoming tour dates with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band is hitting the road in support of their latest album Unlimited Love, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, their first number one since their iconic album Stadium Arcadium.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado