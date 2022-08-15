Sneak Peek Clips of Trey Parker and Matt Stone Performing “Montage” with Primus and Ween at ‘South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert’ on Comedy Central

A sneak peek clip of Trey Parker and Matt Stone performing “Montage”, a song which first appeared in South Park before being included in Team America: World Police, has been released. The duo performed the song alongside Primus and Ween for South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, a special that premiered on August 13, which was meant to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show’s premiere.

In the thirty second clip, the duo puts on a full concert for the hit tv show. Armed with back-up singers and a full band, they put their heart into performing for a stadium full of fans. The clip perfectly captures the show’s glib and often surreal humor – with Parker and Stone performing a parody song in complete sincerity.

Matt Stone and Trey Parker also joined forces with Primus at the concert to perform the “South Park Theme”. Parker and Stone also gathered Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee, of Rush fame, onstage to perform the 1977 classic “Closer to the Heart”. Interestingly, both Rush and Primus have toured together previously, with Lifeson revealing the bands had jam sessions with instruments they couldn’t play. Ween also recently performed their Summer tour, which came after two years of rescheduling due to COVID.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson