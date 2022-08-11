Surviving Rush Members Reunite During South Park Bash To Perform “Closer To The Heart”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 11th, 2022 - 12:21 PM

Geddy Lee of Rush

According to Blabbermouth, Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee reunited onstage during last night’s South Park 25th anniversary concert to perform their classic single “Closer To The Heart” from their 1977 album A Farewell To Kings. The event took place on August 10 at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado.

Lifeson and Lee were joined by members of Primus as well as South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. In an interview with the Ottawa Citizen back in 2012, Stone dubbed Rush “the first band I ever loved.” Check out the performance below!

On August 13, Comedy Central will be airing South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert. Performances by California based rock band Primus and Pennsylvania based rock band Ween will also be included in the special. The concert will also be made available for streaming on Paramount+ on August 14. Park and Stone performed fan-favorites as well as their own original songs in honor of the role that South Park played in their long time friendship. The concert will be airing 25 years to the date and time of the show’s August 1997 premiere on television.

In recent news, Lee was able to identify his late mother and a couple other relatives in archived photos taken during the Holocaust thanks to new technological advancements. The new facial recognition technology, created by Google engineer and descendent of Holocaust survivors, Daniel Patt, enables users to upload their family photos and match the results of the visual comparisons to thousands of photos taken during the Holocaust. The project is called From Numbers To Names.

Photo Credit: Dave Gatson