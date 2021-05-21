Bruno Mars Makes History With Five RIAA Diamond Certified Songs

Home News Dayzsha Lino May 21st, 2021 - 9:09 PM

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Bruno Mars has been given his fifth RIAA Diamond certified single. This makes him the first artist in history to receive five RIAA Diamond certified songs.

Before receiving such an honorary title, Mars already had three RIAA diamond certified singles from “Just The Way You Are,” “Grenade,” and “Uptown Funk!.” The two singles that brought him to that coveted number five were “That’s What I like,” and “When I Was Your Man.”

While many artists have achieved such high-ranked success like going platinum or gold, a diamond single has been proven to be a rarity in the music industry. Chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America said that what makes Mar’s success so extraordinary is the fact that fewer than 60 Diamond Single Awards have ever been given out. With five Diamond Single Awards in his possession, Mars now tops every single artist in the music industry who has ever received a Diamond Single Award.

“Congratulations to Bruno Mars – the first artist with five Diamond Single Awards in the history of RIAA’s Gold and Platinum program,” Glazier said, “This milestone is a testament to Bruno’s unstoppable creative genius and the incredible partnership he has built with the team at Atlantic Records.”

The success comes as Mar’s recent hit, “Leave the Door Open,” the single he and R&B powerhouse Anderson .Paak released as Silk Sonic, remains at the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second week in a row as well as 702 million global streams, and 222.5 million views on Youtube. Mar’s other hits such as “Nothin’ On You ft. B.O.B” and “Locked Out of Heaven” have all been #1 hits in previous years upon release.

Mar’s meteoric rise to fame began at the start of the 2010s when he collaborated with artists like B.O.B on “Nothin’ On You” and Travie McCoy on the single “Billionaire.” He eventually received high critical praise from his debut album, Doo Wops and Hooligans, which featured tracks such as “Just The Way You Are,” “Grenade,” and Talking To the Moon,” and went on to win Grammys for Unorthodox Jukebox, and 24k Magic.