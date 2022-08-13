Kate Nash Shares Empowering New Song & Video “Wasteman” Featuring Danny Dyer

Home News Gracie Chunes August 13th, 2022 - 10:15 AM

On Friday, August 12, singer-songwriter Kate Nash released her new song and video, “Wasteman,” via 3tone. The song is a pop anthem empowering listeners to leave anyone that isn’t good for them. Infused with elements of UK garage and evocative piano lines, the song is catchy and quickly became a fan favorite when Nash toured the UK and EU earlier this year. When talking about the song, Nash says it’s about “owning your power & being in a confident enough place to call someone out for their bad behaviour in a toxic relationship. It’s realising you deserve better. It’s the moment you recognise yourself again and see yourself smile after years of fighting for respect in a relationship.” In the chorus, Nash states “Now I recognize myself again / I can see from all the way up here / You’re just a wasteman, yeah / You’re just a wasteman,” relating directly back to Nash’s statement about the song. (AZ Lyrics)

The nostalgic music video stars Danny Dyer and his daughter Sunnie, and contemporary dancer Gaby Diaz. It follows Dyer through the streets of Nash’s hometown, London, as he ventures to return a lost phone. Diaz follows the same path, but dances her way through the streets.

“Wasteman” will be featured on Nash’s fifth studio album, set to be released in 2023. Nash has previously released three other songs that will be featured on said album: “Misery,” “Horsie” and “Imperfect.” Nash has been doing solo tours for 16 years, and it is predicted she will tour this album as well.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna