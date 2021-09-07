Kate Nash Shares Dreamy New Song “Horsie”

Home News Casey Melnick September 7th, 2021 - 11:53 AM

English musician and actress Kate Nash has launched a new single from her much anticipated fifth studio album. Today, the multitalented singer dropped the whimsical “Horsie,” which is a cinematic track that features a bouncy cadence and lush arrangements. Nash’s new untitled album is due to drop later this year.

“Horsie” is an ode to those lost in isolation and seclusion. According to the artist, this was the first song that she wrote in the pandemic. This track features the singer genuinely expressing her sincere self as a cathartic outlet.

“This was the first song that inspired the new record and I really just wanted to not try and lean into whatever I was feeling and thinking, be as honest as possible and I found so much beauty and comfort in that.”

The song itself is a dreamy and evocative piece. Nash’s latest track is driven by a sample of a trotting horse. This monotonous rhythm helps convey thoughts of redundancy and acts as a metronome of sorts. This sample serves as a backbone for the song as it also conjures images of grandeur when paired with Nash’s sentimental songwriting. The verses of the song feature lo-fi sounding synths and modest vocal melodies. The soaring chorus unleashes beautiful string arrangements and ethereal synths. Nash’s melodious singing voice pairs tremendously well with the opulence of the track.

Nash began her music career in 2005. Her 2007 single “Foundations” was a smash hit and brought her to the spotlight. In addition to her musical career, Nash has starred in multiple feature films including Greetings from Tim Buckley (2012), Powder Room (2013) and Syrup (2013).

Alongside this new single, Nash also revealed that she will be embarking on a UK and European tour starting next May. Earlier this year, Nash released “Misery,” which is an upbeat song with chugging strings.

Nash’s last studio album came in 2018. Yesterday Was Forever was a crowdfunded project made possible by her fans via a Kickstarter campaign. This album was generally well received by critics. It catered to her fans’ nostalgia though some argued that it was too formulaic and safe.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna