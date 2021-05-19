Kate Nash Dramatic Snowy New Video for “Misery”

Home News Ellie Lin May 19th, 2021 - 11:15 AM

English singer Kate Nash shared a new video for her song “Misery,” on May 19, 2021. The video was written, directed and edited by Nash and was produced by Frederik Thaae.

The song begins upbeat, with Nash crooning over the chugging of the strings. “Misery is out to get you,” she sings. The beat drops and the claps of percussion drive the song forward into the chorus. As the song continues, the strings drop out and Nash’s vocals take center stage, backed up only by staccato synths. The song finishes with Nash promising, “When you feel like that/I got your back.” “Misery,” despite its morose title, is a dancey and fun track from Nash.

The video features Nash in a bright red dress and a veil covering her face, contrasting strongly with the background of white snow and muted evergreens. The video is over-the-top in every sense of the phrase– Nash’s acting and lip syncing is exaggerated, her costumes make her stand out against the snowy landscape, and the effects seem to poke fun at music videos past, layering different clips of Nash over herself, utilizing filters that contrast the clips of Nash, and using slow motion as the song reaches its climax.



In addition to her career as a musician, Kate Nash has worked as an actress. She starred as Rhonda Richardson in the Netflix Original GLOW and appeared in several British television shows, including Truth Seekers (2020) and Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (2019).

Nash released her first album in 2007, Made of Bricks, which charted at No. 1 in the UK. She’s released three other studio albums, including My Best Friend is You (2010), Girl Talk (2013) and Yesterday Was Forever (2018). Mxdwn author Chloe Jordan reviewed Yesterday Was Forever, “Yesterday Was Forever perhaps references the feelings that Nash’s fanbase feel—that their teen days were forever ago, and how the pain they experienced then felt as if it lasted forever. She achieved what a crowd-funded album should by feeding her fans exactly what they expected. Unfortunately, the album is too indulgent in all the ways. It’s too long, too formulaic, and too reliant on attempting to recreate the past.”

Nash has released 22 singles and four EPs, including iTunes Festival: London 2010 (2010), Death Proof (2012), Have Faith With Kate Nash This Christmas (2013) and Agenda (2017). Recently, Nash released a cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” and a music video for her song “Body Heat.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna